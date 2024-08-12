Onshore winds are bringing cooler weather even to interior valleys

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off the week there is abundant cloud cover and some patchy dense fog for coastal valleys. Most communities will see cloud cover to kick off the morning but all but beaches will clear very quickly.

A weak trough of low pressure is settling in across the west coast and it is going to take temps down a notch while bringing some dense morning fog each day.

Temps will begin a cool down today. Highs in the interiors will still be in the upper 90s but that is much better than the triple digits that they have faced for weeks on end. Coastal valleys will be in the 70s and Western Beaches will stay in the 60s.

More marine influence will push inland over the next few days and will continue the cooling trend that we kicked off this weekend. Much of this week will be right around normal for this time of the year in Paso Robles. Valleys and beaches will also cool down a few degrees.

Even into the extended 8-14 day forecast temps will stay on the cooler side.

Have a wonderful day and week Central Coast!