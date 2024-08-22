Onshore winds push in and temps to fall dramatically into the weekend

Good morning Central Coast! To kick off the morning the changes in our forecast are already clear, or should I stay cloudy. Onshore winds have moved in and are bringing significant cloud cover to the region but more importantly cooler dense marine air is in place for all of our communities. That means a cooling trend is expected to impact the Central Coast over the next several days, with a significant drop in temperatures beginning today and sticking around into the weekend.

Morning cloud coverage will increase, and from Thursday through Saturday, temps will cool a bit, even starting today with highs in the interiors only in the low 80s. Coasts in the 70s and beaches in the low 60s.

This is well below normal for this time of year. All of this is thanks to An unusually strong upper-level low-pressure system is currently moving southward toward the Pacific Northwest. The center of this system is expected to pass over Oregon by Saturday.

As this low-pressure system strengthens to the north of the Central Coast, it will weaken the influence of the persistent high-pressure system centered over the southern central United States. This will cause mid-level heights to drop over the next few days, reaching their lowest point on Friday. Additionally, onshore pressure gradients will increase through Friday, leading to more widespread morning marine layer clouds, potentially extending into some valley areas.

As a result, the Central Coast will experience a dramatic cooling trend over the next several days. By Friday, coastal temperatures will be 4 to 8 degrees below normal, while inland areas will see temperatures 10 to 15 degrees below normal. Daytime highs late this week will predominantly remain in the 70s and 80s.

However, starting Sunday, conditions are expected to warm up, with minimal cloud coverage.

Sundowner winds are expected to develop again across the Santa Barbara Southwestern Coast tonight and Thursday night due to modest north-to-south pressure gradients. While wind speeds are anticipated to stay below advisory levels tonight, they may approach advisory levels on Thursday night.

Saturday's weather will closely resemble Friday, with significantly below-normal daytime highs, though marine layer clouds may become slightly more widespread. As the low-pressure system exits the Pacific Northwest on Sunday morning, high pressure will begin to rebuild over the region, leading to warmer conditions from Sunday into mid-next week. There are also indications of weak offshore flow at times on Sunday and Monday, likely keeping both days cloud-free. High temperatures will return to near or above normal on Sunday, particularly along the Central Coast. By Tuesday, the interior regions could see temperatures rise back into the 100s.

There is a small chance that monsoonal moisture could reach the region by mid-next week. While it’s still too early to be certain, this is something to keep an eye on as the forecast develops.

Have a great day Central Coast!