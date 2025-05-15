Watch Now
Our late-week warm-up won't last long, a cooler start to the weekend is in store

High pressure is backing away from the region and will allow a cold front to push through the Central Coast this weekend. That will temporarily cool temps for Saturday.
Good morning, Central Coast!

Some fog is in place this morning around San Luis Obispo and some of our beaches. That will clear out quickly ahead of a beautiful and warm day.

While we enjoy the warmer weather today the high pressure fueling the temps will move back to the southwest. That will make room for a cold front to press south.

That front will cool temps significantly for Saturday and bring a very small chance for a few raindrops early Saturday morning. Once that pushes through we will once again return to sunny skies and much warmer weather.

That warmer-than-average pattern is expected to stick around through the rest of May.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

