Perfect weather for Valentines day, but it won't last, heavy rain is on the way

Good morning Central Coast and happy Valentine's Day!

Today will be a great day to get outside with your sweetheart, especially because tonight brings in a quick rain system that is just an appetizer to the main event. Several days of heavy rain is on the way.

Starting off today, temps are mild and quite a bit warmer than yesterday, that is all thanks to onshore winds bringing in that more moderate maritime air. Alongside the warmer air is a lot of marine layer fog. Take caution on the roads where localized heavy fog is possible.

Temps this Valentine's day will be in the low 60s across all of our communities. That is a small hit to the high temps but still great weather to get outside and celebrate.

Overnight into tomorrow things are expected to change though. A small front will push through the region overnight, this will bring some scattered showers to northern San Luis Obispo County and dissipate as they head south.

Accumulations wise this will be a barely noticeable system, up to a tenth of an inch is possible to the north but most locations will only see hundredths of an inch.

That will clear out quickly and we will see gorgeous conditions for Thursday and Friday! More temps in the 60s with sunshine is expected.

Saturday the first of many strong storms will reach us, this will be heavy at times but will move east quickly.

Right on its heels is another, stronger system that will bring widespread heavy rain Sunday into Monday. This is where the bulk of the rain will fall and once it slowly moves east we will face days of scattered showers that will last to Wednesday.

The heaviest rain will be isolated but with that many days of rain chances it will add up. Highest peaks could see more than 3" of rain, most communities will see 1.5" to 2.75" and interior valleys will see the least.

With very saturated ground this could be a concern.

Alongside all of the rain, the coasts will see more high waves. This hazard ill talk about in two parts.

First starting tomorrow morning some of the energy associated with our very small rain system tonight will reach us. This will increase waves to 7-11 ft with more rip current risk tied to the system.

It isn't much, especially compared to what we have seen recently but it is still enough for a high surf advisory.

The next surf event will come alongside our big rain chances. Surf will surge up to 15 ft, with local sets even higher. I expect a high surf advisory or even a warning to be issued for these waves soon.

Here is all of that distilled into the 7 day forecast. It is being taken over by those rain icons as the storms march towards us.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast! In advance of more winds, waves and a lot more rain be sure to have multiple ways of receiving alerts. Download the KSBY Microclimate Weather App for updates on alerts wherever you are!