Picture-perfect polling weather, rain begins early Wednesday

Good morning Central Coast!

It is Super Tuesday and time to make your voices heard! Here is a look at your polling place forecast!

Highs will be a bit warmer than yesterday, with some communities climbing into the upper 60s!

Winds and waves will also be significantly calmer today than over the weekend. Enjoy it though, by this evening more cloud cover will surge onshore ahead of a low pressure system arriving from the North Atlantic.

Starting early Wednesday morning showers will move onshore. and will continue through much of the day. For the most part rain will be light but some thunderstorms are expected and will increase rain accumulations.

The south coast will see the most rain with up to half an inch, most other communities will see closer to a quarter inch.

By Thursday morning sunshine will return and we will see sunshine for the remainder of the extended forecast!

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!

