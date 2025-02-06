Rain begins once again Thursday morning, strong winds add extra concern

Good morning Central Coast!

More rain is set to start by mid-morning, here are a few helpful links to have on hand!



The region has experienced a series of Pacific storm systems this week, and while the first storm has moved well east it is not time to focus on our next system that will bring rain most of Thursday and into Friday. After that, like the last system, most places will see rain in the afternoon into Friday morning.

Rain will start as a set of scattered small spots of drizzle and become much more noticeable into the mid-morning hours. By 9 a.m. the cold front will have arrived and will bring a band of heavier rain as it pushes south through the morning. As soon as the main cold front pushes through the system will change its characteristics. Moderate to light rain will be the story through the evening and even towards daybreak Friday morning.

A few lingering showers are possible on Friday but mainly clearing skies will be the story.

Accumulation wise this isn't going to be a huge one. Ridges will measure upwards of an inch but most will be in the quarter to three-quarters of an inch of rain.

The weekend will bring a shift towards drier conditions with abundant sunshine as well!

A weak ridge of high pressure will develop, leading to a warming trend on Saturday, with temperatures climbing into the 60s. But cold overnight lows are also a concern because the air will be dry. Widespread lows in the

20s are possible this weekend in the interiors.

Weak offshore winds will also develop. On Sunday, these winds will strengthen and combine with upper-level support, potentially leading to advisory-level northerly winds in wind-prone areas, especially in southern Santa Barbara County.

Early next week, dry weather is expected to continue. Monday will be partly cloudy with continued northerly winds in some areas, and temperatures will remain cool. Tuesday will also be dry with partly cloudy skies and continued northerly winds, potentially bringing canyon winds in the morning. Temperatures will remain below normal.

Looking further out, models indicate the possibility of a multi-day storm system impacting the region around the 13th or 14th. Forecasts will be refined as the system approaches.

However, if the more recent aggressive models are right, this will be something to keep our eyes on.

Have a great day Central Coast!