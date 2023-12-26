Rain chances and high surf marks the forecast for the last week of 2023

Good morning Central Coast!

Christmas was a beauty across the region with lots of sunshine and some high waves. As we kick off the holiday-shortened week we can expect a bit more of that same comfortable forecast.

Temps today will be in the mid 60s for most of the region, scattered clouds will make an appearance but once some dense morning fog clears.

Today's "weather headline" is all about our waves. We have high surf warnings, advisories, coastal flooding advisories and special beach hazard statements in effect. Flooding of sea water is likely, around the time of high tide, over vulnerable low-lying coastal areas such as parking lots, beaches, and walkways. Significant damage to roads or structures is NOT expected. Powerful waves and strong rip currents will pose an exceptional risk of ocean drowning and damage to coastal structures like piers and jetties. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.

The highest surf will be across west facing beaches. During the Coastal Flood Advisory, the very large surf combined with relatively high tides of 5.7 to 6.4 feet (occurring between 9:30 AM and 11:00 AM, Thursday through Saturday) may result in more significant coastal flooding and beach erosion.

High Surf Advisory in effect through 3 a.m. Thursday for all of our beaches (western facing and south coast). Large breaking waves of 10 to 13 feet, with local sets to 15 feet tonight, and dangerous ripcurrents. Also nuisance coastal flooding during the morning high tides.

Coastal Flood Advisory in place from 3 a.m. Thursday through 3 p.m. Saturday minor to moderate coastal flooding expected around morning high tides.

High Surf Warning in place from 3 a.m. Thursday to 9 p.m. Saturday. Potentially damaging breaking waves of 17 to 22 feet with local sets to 25 feet are likely, and life-threatening rip currents.

Tuesday will be much of the same with highs ticking up by a degree or two.

Wednesday rain will move in briefly bringing just a few hundredths of an inch of accumulation.

A larger system will move in Friday night into Saturday and may make for a soggy start to the weekend but will dry up ahead of the new year.

2023 will end with sunshine and mild conditions across the region. 2024 will bring a few chances for rain in its first week.

Have a wonderful week Central Coast!