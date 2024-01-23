Rain is in the rear view, sunshine and temps in the 70s on the way

Good morning Central Coast!

This weekend and into Monday was downright soggy, with many locations recording several inches of rain from Friday to Monday afternoon.

Now for the first time in a while, skies are set to clear and temps are going to warm up. Highs today will be in the low 60s, this marks a couple of degree warm up from the weekend.

Wednesday a cold front will clip the Central Coast and bring a few scattered showers to the region. First early morning then once again by the evening. Rainfall accumulations will be minimal, juse a few hundredths of an inch of rain.

Good news though - Thursday through early next week we expect things to warm up significantly. 70s are expected by the weekend into the extended forecast.

Have a great day Central Coast!