Rain, sometimes heavy begins Wednesday morning with much more rain to follow

Good morning Central Coast!

Grab that umbrella and raincoat, Wednesday morning is kicking off with rain across our communities.

Beginning overnight a cold front pushed into the region and is bringing a band of moderate rain to the region.

Here is a look at the radar from 6:30 a.m.

The rain will spread across all of the Central Coast by mid morning, bringing a bit of a dreary day, not too much concern though. Here is a look at what we can expect by mid morning. Light rain and low cloud cover for all Central Coast communities.

Accumulations are not expected to cause any major pooling or flood concern Wednesday.

By later this evening, the rain will have mostly come to an end. An imperfect break in the rain tonight will take over as a secondary low pressure gears up to push into the region.

That second band of showers will be less consistent than today's rain. It will come in the form of scattered showers, some of which may bring a rumble of thunder. Within these stronger systems, heavy rain is expected but will not last long.

Within some of the storms, the temps will fall enough to create the chance for accumulating snowfall at the highest peaks in Santa Barbara county. Because of this, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Friday for the interiors of Santa Barbara County.

Here is a look at the timing all put together.

As far as rain totals go, this isn't too big of a system. All said and done, Wednesday AND Thursday will combine for up to an inch of rain (more at the peaks) with much less for the south coast where less than a third of an inch is expected.

Temps have taken a big tumble with highs only in the mid to upper 50s today. That is about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year across the board.

Here is a look at the 7-day-forecast.

Have a great day!