Rain Wednesday but it is just an appetizer for this weekends larger storm

Good morning Central Coast!

To kick off the morning there is some dense fog in Western Santa Barbara County, particularly for the Santa Ynez Valley where visibility may be problematic. Take it slow on the roads.

The Central Coast led off the week with fairly quiet weather, and today will be very similar.

Today's highs are very consistent, mid 60s for most communities.

Wednesday morning a cold front will press trough the region and bring gusty winds, cooler temps and a few scattered showers.

Accumulation is expected to be light with most folks either missing out on rain or only getting a couple of tenths of an inch on the high side. I think it's more likely that most folks see a few hundredths of an inch.

Most of the activity on Wednesday looks to be centered on the morning but a few isolated afternoon showers can't be ruled out as the atmosphere warms and become slightly less stable.

Despite the shower opportunities on Wednesday the temperatures still look very mild with much of the area still seeing highs in the mid-60s.

Thursday and Friday continued to be mild with temperatures generally in the low to mid-60s across the area.

More significant weather is likely over the weekend with several systems coming at the area on Saturday and another system on Sunday into Monday.

If you add all that activity up you could see another 3/4 of an inch to two or 2 1/2 inches of rain.

It's still an early outlook and the cumulative rain picture could change. Anyone planning to travel around the weekend statewide should follow forecast developments for that time frame.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!