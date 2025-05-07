Roller coaster of temps ahead, upper 90s possible for some

Happy Wednesday, Central Coast!

The last week has brought cooler weather and significant cloud cover. That has been thanks to a persistent low pressure that has thankfully begun to dissipate and move east.

As that shifts a ridge of high pressure will take over.

As soon as that moves in, sunshine, offshore winds, and limited marine influence will be the story.

Long story short it is going to get hot.

Today high temps will be slightly higher but on the whole unremarkable, especially compared to the much bigger warmup in store for later this week.

That warmup will bring interiors well into the 90s and even coastal valleys will make a play for those high temps. Friday and Saturday will be the hottest before the axis of the ridge pushes east once again cooling us down.

Here is what all of that looks like on the 7-day forecast.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!