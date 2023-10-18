ROLLER COASTER TEMPS: Upper 90s fall to chilly temps this weekend

Good morning Central Coast!

To kick off the morning many coastal valleys and beaches will be dealing with some dense fog. Limited visitbility is expected across all beaches and coastal valleys but particularly in western Santa Barbara County.

Due to this concern a dense fog advisory has been issued for portions of the Central Coast through 9 a.m.

A huge ridge of high pressure is developing over The West and as a result, we are getting night and morning offshore winds and afternoon onshore winds. The offshore push Tuesday morning drove coastal valley temperatures well into the 80s with a few scattered low 90s.

Wednesday looks warm again but perhaps not “as warm” as Tuesday for some coastal valleys and beaches. However, places like interior valleys, and the Southcoast look to be warmer than Tuesday.

These subtle differences are driven by the microclimate wind impacts which are pronounced at the coast, but not in all microclimates.

I don't see much change on Thursday interior valley temperatures will continue to be in the mid-90s while coastal valleys will be in the 80s to 90° with beaches in the 70s and some 80s.

We will start to experience some cooling on Friday as the ridge of high-pressure begins to slide to the east. More significant changes develop over the weekend with daytime, highs falling to at or slightly below the averages, and Sunday looks to be below average with most of the area in the 60s and 70s.

Early next week looks cool as well with the interior valleys staying in the lower 70s with the coastal valleys in the upper 60s and low 70s and beaches in the 60s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday Central Coast!