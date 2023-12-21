Several more inches of rain still expected Thursday as storm continues

Good morning Central Coast!

Wednesday was a hectic day for weather across the region but we aren't done yet! The low pressure that fueled the heavy rain and flooding yesterday is making a turn and moving east. As that shift in track takes over we will see a small break in the rain but it won't last long more heavy rain will move in as we push into mid morning.

Check out your interactive radar here!

Just a few showers will feature to start the day but heavier rain will overspread the region by mid morning and once again bring us flooding risk and tricky driving conditions.

The rain will stick around for much of the day, focusing in along the south coast and the Santa Ynez mountain peaks. 2.5 to 4 more inches of rain is expected there and for most communities 0.75" to 1.5" inches of rain is expected today.

Here is a look at the rain totals for all communities to this point!

Tonight into Friday morning winds will turn offshore and begin to cut us off from the source of all this rain. Some scattered showers will continue but by mid day Friday we will be all but done.

Saturday will feature some marine fog but sunshine will be the biggest weather headline.

As we head into the weekend and for Christmas sunshine and wonderful weather is expected.

Have a wonderful day central Coast and stay safe!