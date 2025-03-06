Showers continue Thursday but the weekend boasts sunshine and warm temps

Good morning Central Coast!

To kick off our morning, scattered showers continue to press across the region and bring a bit of a mixed bag for the morning hours.

Here is a look at the interactive radar.

The last couple of days have brought rain across all of our Central Coast communities, although for the most part it has been very beneficial. Light rain and quick moving showers have brought accumulations up to an inch for most of the region. Here is a look at the rain totals so far.

This morning showers are continuing to press through the region, brining a mixed bag of conditions for the morning. Most communities can enjoy clear skies, but where showers push through we will see short lived dips in visibility as well as localized and short lived ponding.

This risk of scattered showers continues through the day Thursday, tapering off by the evening.

Temps will stay low today as well. Highs in the mid 50s mark a pattern 10-15 degrees below normal for this time of the year.

Into the weekend we have a big change. Friday will feature clearing skies and conditions shifting towards sunshine. Highs will climb to low 60s Friday and into the low 70s by Sunday with abundant sunshine.

Next week there is another significant shift. A parade of several large-scale storms will press through the region. Rain is expected Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday next week and all together INCHES of rain is expected.

Have a great day Central Coast!