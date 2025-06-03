Showers kick off Tuesday morning with more clouds to follow

Good morning, Central Coast!

It is raining! Some scattered showers are pushing through to start the day. Check out the interactive radar here!

Here is a look at the radar as of 7 a.m.

Here is a quick discussion about the storms as of 7:30 a.m.

The reason for these showers is a broad trough of low pressure and some vorticity (spin) in the atmosphere, driving small storm creation.

Through the morning, it will slowly sink south. Santa Ynez valley will have showers in the mid morning. SB county south coast around noon.

High temps today will stay below normal for this time of the year.

The next few days will have very little change in the afternoon temps but on Friday, skies will begin to clear and a slight warm up will take over. This will bring us into a more mild weekend.

Have a great day, Central Coast!