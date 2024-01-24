Showers kick off Wednesday, much warmer weather to close out the week

Good morning Central Coast!

To kick off our Wednesday there is once again a chance for showers across the region. They are moving in from the north and will be mild overall. Quick moving scattered showers will push through this morning, becoming smaller with less accumulations into the evening before winds will calm and clear out the showers.

Now moving on to some advisories in effect currently this week, we have a high surf advisory for the beaches until Friday at 4 p.m. that could bring minor coastal flooding during morning high tides. Expect large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet with dangerous rip currents.

With this advisory comes the increased risk of ocean drowning as rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to the sea. It is recommended to remain out of the water until the advisory is no longer in effect.

We will see skies clear quickly and temps will warm up significantly as we head into the weekend. 70s are expected through the weekend and into early next week.

By the end of January we have another big change in the works. The set up is all there for an atmospheric river to press into the region and bring significant rain. This is a long way out but now is a good time to start preparing.

Have a great day Central Coast!