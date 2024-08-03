Significant heat will continue in the interior through the weekend

Hello, Central Coast! It’s a sizzling Saturday, especially in the interior. Significant heat will continue through the next workweek. As a precaution, remember to hydrate, wear light clothing, and reduce your heat exposure outside.

Weather headlines:

-High pressure will move over the Four Corners region today and will remain in place through most of the next workweek.

-Temperatures will slowly warm each day, potentially leading to dangerous and significant heat risks across the interior by Sunday. Significant warming will continue through at least Tuesday.

Detailed forecast:

The significant heat we're experiencing is thanks to a strong upper high centered around the Four Corners area through next Tuesday.

A main concern with this weather pattern is the potential for significant heat as high pressure will gradually increase through Tuesday.

As this develops, temperatures will warm from day to day and the marine layer will remain very shallow. Beach communities can expect to be foggy each morning. Areas away from the coast can expect well above normal temperatures through next week.

The hottest conditions will develop across the interior in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in place for the interiors from Sunday morning through Tuesday night. However, Monday and Tuesday are expected to be the hottest days.

We're continuing to monitor the monsoon influence from the southeast. Thankfully, we won't see much of an impact through Tuesday. We will keep you updated if anything changes in the forecast.

Have a fabulous weekend, Central Coast!