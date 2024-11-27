Skies clear and temps warm as Thanksgiving looms

Good Morning Central Coast!

A few light showers are possible this morning, but the region will dry out quickly.

That is all thanks to a high pressure cutting us off from the storm that brought inches of rain to the Central Coast over the past few days.

Skies will clear in the afternoon, allowing for a bit of sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures.

The extended outlook points to a continued warming and drying trend. Offshore flow will persist at times, keeping skies mostly clear.

Highs will steadily climb into the low to mid-70s by the weekend, with pleasant conditions across the coasts and valleys.

Current models favor dry conditions through early next week, though earlier projections hinted at a weak low-pressure system that could bring rain. At this time, rain is unlikely.

Have a wonderful day!