Skies clear but winds and waves continue in the wake of Monday's storm

Good morning Central Coast!

Yesterday was an active one with rain showers through the afternoon. Those were very much need after the dry summer but were localized and nearly nonexistent by the time it reached the south-coast.

Here is a look at some of the rain totals across the region.

For an interactive look at the rain totals check out this link.

That storm has moved on but still winds and waves are a concern to start the day.

Continue to expect gusty west to northwest winds this morning reaching advisory levels in some areas like the Montecito Hills. Wind gusts could reach 60 mph in these more exposed locations, creating challenging conditions through this morning. If you live in areas prone to strong gusts, especially near passes and canyons, be prepared for possible isolated power outages or minor debris on roads.

The other remaining impact is the waves. A high surf advisory is in place through Wednesday morning for all western beaches.

Temps today are staying cool. Highs in the 60s for most communities with only a chance for 70s along the south-coast.

A slight warmup is expected Wednesday but it won't last long. Another storm is looming Thursday night into Friday morning. This will bring the chance for a few hundreths of an inch of rain. Nothing too concerning but still something to keep in mind.

Next week will clear up once again and bring mild temps to the region.

Have a great day Central Coast!