After a bit of a cooler and cloudy weekend, temps are climbing and sunshine will be the story!

Winds will be a bit of a bother, sundowner winds on the south coast have prompted a wind advisory through 3 a.m. Tuesday morning. Gusts up to 45 mph are possible.

Tuesday will be our warmest day, highs may even reach 80 for some interiors. Later in the week though temps will fall back to below normal values.

