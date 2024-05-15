Some beaches could see sunshine this afternoon as the "May Gray" sticks around

Good morning Central Coast! To kick off your Wednesday morning clouds are aplenty, mainly at the coasts but some limited visibility is expected as you go up in elevations on ridges separating the coastal valleys and interiors (think Cuesta Ridge).

The low lying cloud cover that has started each of our last few mornings is in place once again. There is one big change though, thanks to more offhshore winds a few of the beaches may see sunshine today. The best chance is in the cove between Avila Beach and Pismo Beach today.

Interiors will be clear and can expect mid 70s today, coastal valleys will also clear and be in the upper 60s. The beaches, especially where cloud cover sticks around will be in the low 60s.

Starting tomorrow we will start to warm up a bit with similar conditions expected with a bit more sunshine and warmer temps.

Have a great day!