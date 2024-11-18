Some mild alerts kick off the week but bigger changes loom for the weekend

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off the week it is a bit of a chilly start with some active conditions. Let's dive right in!

A small and weak cold front is clipping the interiors of San Luis Obispo County this morning. That brings the chance for a few very small scattered showers. Hundredths of an inch of rain at most is possible withing Shandon and California Valley through 9 a.m. That may not even be noticeable but still something to be aware of.

Other than the small rain chance this morning is a chilly one. Some sheltered communities may fall below freezing both this morning and again on Tuesday. Due to this there is a freeze warning in place for Western Santa Barbara county through 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Today will be a little on the chilly side with highs near 60 for most.

Thankfully gradual warming will take over and last through the week. By Friday temps will reach towards 70!

Friday night though things will change. An atmospheric river is headed to northern California. Now the bulk of this storm will be far north of us but as the storm decays it will sag into the Central Coast and bring us rain from Saturday through Monday morning. The exact path of the storm will drastically impact the rain totals for our communities but as far as models look right now I am forecasting at least half an inch of rain from this system with more for the peaks in Northern SLO county.

I will keep a very close eye on this storm through the week and bring you the latest.

Have a great day Central Coast!