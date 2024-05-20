Some sunshine will creep towards the beaches today, warmer this week

Good morning Central Coast!

As we kick off a new week there are plenty of low clouds throughout most of our beaches, coastal valleys, and the interior this morning. Thankfully there isn't much fog so morning commute conditions are good.

The cloud cover is keeping temps on the cooler side, temps in Paso Robles typically are in the low 80s, today they will be in the low 70s.

Coastal valleys will be in the 60s with some beaches in the 50s.

Some offshore flow is going to kick in though, the interiors will clear first but sunshine all the way to the beaches is expected today.

Onshore flow will continue to weaken Tuesday and Wednesday with a slow rise of heights and thicknesses.

The much weaker onshore flow and earlier marine layer clearing will help warm up the valleys several degrees from recent days with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s and around a 40% chance of low 80s in the warmest locations.

Have a great day, Central Coast!