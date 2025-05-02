Some warming for Friday with several rain chances through the weekend

Good morning, Central Coast!

To kick off the morning, cloud cover and fog is the story for many beaches and coastal valleys. Feeling very "May Grey" to kick off our Friday.

The good news is that this afternoon, sunshine will move in, and warm temps are expected. Interiors may even make a run for the 80s. Coastal valleys will be in the upper 60s while some beaches will stay in the 50s.

That warm up is from a weak high pressure that will be ushered out quickly by a cold front headed our way. That being said the warm up this afternoon brings us another shot for thunderstorms for the interior valleys.

Yesterday's rain was very localized but impactful nonetheless. Here is a look at the rainfall accumulation map.

Over the weekend, another upper low will move down the coast, arriving in Southern California late Saturday night. While the exact impacts are still being determined, this system could bring a renewed threat of occasional showers and possibly thunderstorms, particularly in the mountains. Temperatures are expected to remain well below normal throughout the weekend.

Looking ahead to the start of next week, there's a possibility of a brief warming trend as a secondary weather impulse moves through the area on Monday. However, this warm-up is expected to be modest, and temperatures will likely remain near or slightly below seasonal averages.

Have a great day, Central Coast!