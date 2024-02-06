Storm chances are lingering this week, bringing more rain to the region

Good morning Central Coast!

The last few days have brought a huge amount of rain to the region, but we aren't done yet. Showers are lasting through Thursday. Here is the latest on the forecast!

Scattered showers will become much more widespread as the day goes on. Storm chances will last into Wednesday night where a thunderstorm or two is expected.

Here is a look at what Wednesday's commute could look like.

Thursday rain will finally come to an end, as cooler more stable air filters in by the evening.

New rain should range from light in northern SLO county to .50-1.5” in Southern Santa Barbara County with locally more in the hills and mountains.

One flood watch remains for the mountains of Santa Barbara County and the South Coast. This is due to the rain already received and also the additional potential in the forecast.

There is also a winter weather advisory for the higher elevations of the Santa Barbara County Mountains:

While most of the new rain should be pockets of rain with some heavier downpours, thunderstorms are still possible through Tuesday and Wednesday.

After that, we finally look to get into some quieter weather Thursday through the weekend and into next week.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!