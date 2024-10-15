Storm headed to NorCal to bring us windy, wavy, and cool conditions

Good morning Central Coast!

To kick off our Tuesday there is abundant cloud cover across our communities, the good news is that for Santa Barbara County it is just that... cloud cover.

San Luis Obispo County is facing very dense fog to start the day. Take it slow on the roads.

Skies will clear by mid-morning for most but beaches (especially for the Santa Barbara County South Coast) will keep the clouds for much longer.

Once sunshine establishes later on today we are in for a great day! Highs will be within a degree or two of yesterday's temps, 80s for the interiors, 70s in coastal valleys and 60s by the coasts.

This week's biggest headline is a low-pressure system pushing towards California from the northern Pacific. In NorCal, this will bring rain but for us, the focus is on winds, waves and cooler temperatures.

Highs will fall each day into the weekend, eventually leaving temps below normal for the interiors. Winds will also kick off and bring significant gusts to the region, I anticipate a wind advisory in place by late week.

We won't have to wait too long for the waves though. Here is a look at the waves at of 7:30 Tuesday morning.

The wave energy will increase throughout the day, reaching maximum wave heights up to 12 ft with rip current risk as well. That has prompted a High Surf Advisory that is in place through 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Wave will briefly calm Wednesday ahead of another big increase late week. I would be shocked if additional advisories weren't issued for late week.

Here is a look at the 7-day forecasts.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!