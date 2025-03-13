Storms continue Thursday morning prompting many more alerts

Good morning Central Coast!

Wednesday night was an active one across the region with a strong line of storms prompting heavy rain, hail, strong winds and even a few severe thunderstorm warnings.

Thankfully, while the worst of it has moved on now we have scattered showers as the story today.

With even more storms pressing through the region, here are some links I find helpful amid storms.



Showers this morning are mostly mild but heavy downpours are expected within many cells. Now this will be very localized and thankfully not widespread but with the hours of showers ahead, most communities will face at least some storms.

Due to the erratic nature of the storms today the National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for ALL Central Coast communities.

Scattered showers & a few thunderstorms are likely today. Hazards may include flash flooding, small hail, gusty winds, & a small/brief/weak tornado. If a storm is nearby, you sense the winds picking up, or see a tornado, take shelter indoors away from windows on the lowest floor. — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 13, 2025

Accumulations today will be less than half of an inch, even within the storms with interiors likely picking up just hundreths of an inch.

Temps today are much cooler than normal for this time of year. Grab that extra layer along with the umbrella or rain coat.

There is another storm moving through Friday morning. This will not be too impactful, accumulation wise, but you will still need an umbrella Friday morning.

Sunshine is the story for the weekend ahead of yet another storm Monday.

Here is what that looks like on the 7-day-forecast!

Have a great day Central Coast!