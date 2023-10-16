Summer is sticking around with temps climbing into the mid 90s this week

Good morning Central Coast, and happy Monday!

As we kick off the week a lingering high pressure system is squishing the marine layer. This means that while we have significant marine layer fog across the Central Coast it is exclusively under 500 ft in elevation.

Commuters across the western beaches and coastal valleys will face limited visibility. Please be cautious on the roads this morning.

The good news is that skies will clear very quickly as we head into the mid morning. All that clearing and warming will continue today as a high pressure continues to redirect a strong cold front north. The PacNW is facing a significant rain event with clouds and cooler temps as far south as the SF Bay Area.

A significant warming trend is likely to begin today as an upper-level ridge of high pressure builds into the region. For most of the week, we are expecting to see warm and dry conditions with occasional breezy to gusty winds.

The winds will help cool high temps along the beaches and coastal valleys on Monday - but not for the inland areas like North San Luis Obispo County, Santa Ynez Valley, and the Cuyama Valley. Those areas should expect to see highs increase slightly, as temps should reach the upper 80s to mid-90s by Monday afternoon.

Our latest models are indicating that some gusty advisory level north winds will affect southwest Santa Barbara County this evening. Wind gusts in Gaviota and Refugio are expected to move below 40mph.

Our 7-day KSBY Microclimate forecast shows that we are expecting to see a significant cool-down by next weekend! Some offshore flow should be present during the night and morning hours Thursday through Friday, keeping any marine layer clouds off the coast. By early Saturday, low clouds should move back into parts of the Central Coast, then expand along much of the coast and into some adjacent valleys Saturday night into Sunday morning as the marine layer deepens and onshore flow increases.

Daytime temps are expected to be the warmest on Thursday, about 10-15 deg above normal. Temps will then have a gradual cool down Friday through Sunday. It will still be significantly above normal on Friday, several degrees above normal away from the coast on Saturday, and then drop to about 2-5 deg below normal on Sunday.

Don't forget to download the KSBY Microclimate App for the latest weather headlines.

Have a wonderful week Central Coast!