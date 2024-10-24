Summer-like weather continues into the weekend ahead of a fast-moving storm

Happy Thursday Central Coast!

The last few days have been wonderful with abundant sunshine and strong offshore winds. That is the perfect recipe for hot temps, even reaching 90 in San Luis Obispo for a few minutes Wednesday afternoon. Here is a look at yesterday's highs.

The heat yesterday was exacerbated by offshore winds and compression based heating and the stage is set for another breezy day today.

Today will be another warm one. 80s in the interiors and coastal valleys and 70s at the beach.

Conditions will stay very comfortable through the later portion of the week and even through Saturday. Sunday though a storm will push south from the PacNW and the cold front will reach us Monday.

Cooler air, onshore winds, fog and waves are expected as this storm pushes through plus there is a chance for a passing shower or two on Monday during the storm.

Here is what all of that looks like in the form of a 7-Day forecast.

Have a great day Central Coast!