Sun is here to stay for another day but next week is all about rain

Good morning Central Coast!

We made it to Friday, and conditions are looking wonderful as we head into the weekend!

Temps are expected to rise even more today with widespread 70s for most communities. Now that is about 10 degrees higher than 'normal' for this time of year.

More 70s are expected through the weekend but then things are going to change.

A massive pattern shift is knocking on our door, this will bring downright soggy weather to the Central Coast for much of next week and continue a wet pattern through the rest of the month.

A series of storms will push through the region bringing everything from light drizzle to dramatic thunderstorms. The first of the storms makes its way in on a large cold front Sunday afternoon, this brings scattered showers for most of the region as well as the chance for a stray thunderstorm as the unstable air hits the Santa Lucias. Continued rain is expected from this first storm through Tuesday.

On Wednesday the pattern changes to a bit more intense rain. A stronger front will plunge south (likely qualifying as an atmospheric river) Wednesday alongside very strong southerly winds. All of this combined brings much more intense rain potential. Potentially several inches in the span of 24 hours. Thankfully it will not stick around for too long, by late next week we will get a bit of break from the rain ahead of a few storm chances just after Christmas.

As far as rain totals go, there are a lot of different storms that will bring rain over the next 10 days so these numbers are expected to change. One aspect that models agree on is that is going to be a significant amount of rain. The first system Sunday through Tuesday will bring as little as 1/3" to the southcoast while the higher elevations in northern SLO county can expect as much as 2 inches of rain!

Adding all the storms together most locations will see between 2 and 6 inches of rain between Saturday and the 23rd.

We could use some rain, as long as it doesn't come too quickly or all at once. Be prepared, make sure you have multiple ways to receive alerts and stay aware of changing conditions!

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!