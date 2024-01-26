Sunny skies and warm temps are in store for the weekend, rain returns next week

Good morning, Central Coast!

Thinking about yesterday's forecast makes me so happy! Temps on the rise, sunshine, and the green hills thanks to all the rain we have been facing. I count that as pretty much picture perfect and the good news is that today will be more of the same!

There is a little dense fog in the Paso Robles area, watch out for those low visbilities.

Temps today are on the rise once again, some temps will even reach into the 70s by this afternoon.

Highs will stay warm and wonderful through this weekend as highs continue to climb into the mid 70s amid abundant sunshine.

Early next week will continue our pattern of great weather. On Monday some of our coastal valleys will make a run for 80.

Midway through next week everything is going to change. The ridge of high pressure that has kept us warm and wonderful will move east and allow for many rain chances to push into the region.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!