Sunny skies for the weekend, enjoy it as rain is on the way

Good morning Central Coast, happy Friday!

As we head into the weekend sunny skies (and high fire weather) continues but be sure to enjoy it, a big change is on the way. Let's dive right in!

This morning is beautiful and clear, although cold. Interior valleys are in the low 30s,the coasts are not too much warmer but still chilly, grab that extra layer.

Thankfully temps will warm up quickly today with highs reaching into the 70s in many communities. Beaches will be a touch cooler but will also see perfect clear skies through the day.

Alongside the clear skies and warm temps humidity is low and winds are a bit breezy. That combination, while comfortable is the perfect recipe for fire danger. Take extreme caution if doing anything that could produce sparks or ignite or abundant ground fuels. That includes driving over grasses on the side of the road.

Over the weekend I expect temperatures will boost from just a couple of degrees warmer to nearly 10° warmer in the interior driven by a ridge of high-pressure building in over the region. All that changes by the time we get into the middle of next week.

Models indicate a strong and powerful trough of low pressure. This does have the possibility of producing an atmospheric river for California. there are a lot of questions about this portion of the forecast models that have essentially predicted a huge range of potential from nearly 0 range to as much as 6+ inches of rain. the most reliable, mid-range models are somewhat in the middle, giving us more than an inch of potential but even those models are showing variability run to run.

Right now we are expecting an Atmospheric River level 1 (on a scale of 5). An atmospheric river is a combination of winds and moisture, in other words as transport of the kind of fuel you need for prolific rains. Right now this appears to be a forecast to monitor closely. As the system arrival is mid to late next week I expect the details to change but since the potential is high the wise action is to simply stay informed.

Have a wonderful weekend Central Coast!