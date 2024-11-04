Sunny skies, mild temps start the week alongside fire weather concerns

Good morning Central Coast and happy Monday!

As we kick off the week, clear skies and mild temperatures are in place, but our weather is far from perfect. Fire weather and winds continue to be a concern.

Skies are clear so fog is not an issue for the morning commute, but winds are pressing south and making for tricky wind gusts to kick off the day. Some gusts along the south coast (mainly on the Gaviota Coastline) will be upwards of 30 mph.

The winds paired with very low humidity have prompted a Fire Weather Watch is in place for all higher elevations through Wednesday morning. All communities have the needed ingredients for rapid and erratic fire weather. Be extra cautious if doing anything that could produce a spark.

There is also a High Surf Advisory in place for all western beaches through Wednesday morning. Something to be aware of.

Localized sets up to 10 feet are possible with the chance for rip currents are also in place.

Temps today will be right around normal interiors and coastal valleys will be in the upper 60s and low 70s with a few degrees chopped off for the beaches.

Wednesday will see a slight dip in temps as a cold front passes through but that isn't a huge concern just a bit more morning cloud cover is expected.

Have a wonderful day and a great week ahead!