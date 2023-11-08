Sunny skies settle in this week, rain expected next week

Good morning, Central Coast! Happy Wednesday!

Here’s a quick breakdown of what we’re expecting to see for today and the remainder of the work week.

To start off the morning clear conditions are expected across much of the region, the only exception is the Cuyama valley where some dense fog is limiting visibility.

The gusty winds that were our headline yesterday are lingering and continuing to cause some concerns. Because of this the wind advisory has been extended to 9 a.m. this morning, be cautious this morning where gusts will continue.

Temps today will be a bit warmer than yesterday with abundant sunshine!

Over the next couple of days high temps will warm slightly and settle down with consistent warm and clear conditions. Enjoy it though a few big changes are on the way.

By Tuesday next week a large system s going to head our way, this is a long way out but extended forecasts are showing a potentially strong and significant storm headed our way. We will be keeping a close eye on it as it gets closer!

Have a wonderful rest of the week!