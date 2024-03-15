Sunny weekend conditions mix with a storm to our east

Good morning Central Coast!

While the weather pattern is complex the results of it are rather spring-like (meteorological spring starts March 1st). Night and morning offshore winds around the Central Coast will be gusty at times later this morning with some gusts in the hills of SLO County at 15-30mph (with isolated higher gusts).

No local wind advisory has been posted (yet). There will also be some locally strong wind gusts possible for the Southcoast.

Nearby in SoCal, several wind advisories and high wind warnings are posted.

Our only currently active advisory is for high surf, though that advisory should expire 9 a.m. this morning. Until then 8-12ft breakers are possible.

The meteorological situation is that a high-pressure ridge is west of us and a trough of low pressure is backing into the area. The difference between high and low pressure is what causes wind.

Temps today look similar to the last few days: temps in the 60s and lower 70s.

The Saint Patrick’s Day weekend looks nice with temps in the 60s and 70s with some warming on Monday and Tuesday where some folks will see highs in the mid-70s before temps retreat a little later next week.

One interesting possibility of note. As the trough of low pressure backs into California some showers and thunderstorms will form.

Most of those will be east and south of us (and at higher elevations).

That said, models are showing a flare of activity in the mountains of Ventura and Santa Barbara county Friday afternoon and evening with a smaller chance of redevelopment Saturday PM. The key risk here would be if a storm formed in the hills north of the Southcoast and drifted over populated areas. It isn’t a high probability but it is a non-zero chance so it is something we are watching.

Finally, the extended forecast looks pretty nice through 7 days BUT the deeper extended outlook still looks to have some rain potential. The Climate Prediction Center’s 8-14 day outlook is for some rain opportunities with temps being held in check.

Modeling indicates March 21st-24th could see some rainfall with more rain possible near the close of the month.

Models have been suggesting activity picks back up but this particular run was more aggressive today than yesterday. At this point, it is just something to monitor as details are likely to change.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!