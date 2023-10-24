Sunshine and gusty winds for Tuesday then temps will take a tumble

Good morning Central Coast!

To kick off the morning there is some dense marine layer fog that is limiting visibility across the region.

There will be visibility concerns for the first few hours of the commute this morning but will clear quickly as we head into the day. Some offshore winds will help to bump temps a bit today as sunshine takes over!

These will be the warmest temps of the week as the offshore system that has bumped temps pushes out of the region. Temps will fall again Wednesday

Some very weak north flow sets up early on Tuesday leading to these mild temperatures.

Several low-pressure systems are aimed at the Pacific Northwest in Northern California likely too far away to give us anything in the way of rainfall, but it does pump the brakes on any significant warming. Additionally these systems are ticking up our wave energy slightly. Not to advisory level but still something to think about.

Looking into the extended forecast temps are going to stay mild, cooler than normal temperatures lasting into the weekend.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!