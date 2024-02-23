Sunshine and temps in the 70s this weekend, some rain returns Monday

Good morning Central Coast!

We made it to Friday and for the first time in a while we can expect a wonderful and rain free weekend!

Our active weather pattern has finally slid off to the east. High pressure is building in over the Central Coast. This will give the area a few very nice days before the chance of rain creeps back into the forecast.

Today the Central Coast will see a lot of temps hit the upper 60s and lower 70s. Saturday also looks dry and mild. Sunday temps fade a little as high pressure weakens.

There is a large trough of low pressure which will spin west off the California coastline over the weekend. It starts to slowly migrate to the east but should stay off the coast thru Sunday night. The system will bring rain back into the forecast later Sunday or into Monday.

The exact track of the system will matter. Right now it looks like the Santa Barbara County Southcoast will have the best chance of moderate rain accumulation between .50-1” while most coastal valleys of the Central Coast should see .25-.50”, the SLO county north coast could also see totals higher than .50”

What is also interesting about the Monday system is that cold air will also drop out of the PacNW to produce cool high temps on Tuesday, this could also impact snow levels with the system.

The extended forecast modeling shows a series of systems possible into early March, those systems also look cold (unlike recent systems which have been driven by warmer sub-tropical moisture supply).

Have a wonderful weekend Central Coast!