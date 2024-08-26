Sunshine, calm winds, and warm temps are here to start the week

Good morning Central Coast!

As we kick off a new work week conditions are downright gorgeous! Sunshine, warm weather and calm winds are the mainstays for this week.

Skies are clear (for the most part) to kick off the morning, there is a small area of fog trying to form in Lompoc and in western Santa Maria. That is going to be minimal but still something to be aware of to start the day.

Today will be sunny and on the whole great day! Highs will be above normal for this time of the year for the whole region. Upper 90s in the interiors, 80s to upper 70s elsewhere.

This warm, and sunny pattern is caused by a weak upper level high pressure system. That will stay in place today and into Tuesday, temps will rise a bit both days.

Just a quick side note, on the other side of this high pressure there is a significant severe weather threat in the upper Midwest. Severe storms are expected as well as dangerous heat for the Midwest. Here is a look at the SPC storm outlook.

Back to our forecast! Wednesday more onshore winds will return and bring some morning fog and will return temps to right around normal for this time of year. That is where they will stay through the week.

Into the extended forecast there is some indication of a slight warm up next week.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!