Sunshine is here to stay, until late this weekend at least

Good morning Central Coast!

We are off to a beautiful start of our Thursday morning!

Finally we have clear skies that will stay clear for quite a few days, this will even keep us clear into the weekend! That is welcome news for me at least as the last few weekends have been downright soggy.

Here is a look at the rain totals for the last 7 days across the Central Coast.

Now that high pressure has settled in we have amazing weather expected for the next few days.

Here are a look at the temps!

We will stay clear and mild all the way into the weekend with highs even reaching into the 70s Friday and Saturday!

There are some rain icons there, let's dive into that.

A low pressure is swirling off our coast right now and will stay in a kind of holing pattern for a few days. Once the pattern that is blocking movement dissipates some reminants of this storm will head to us. Rain s expected Sunday night through much of Monday. That being said accumulations will be minimal. Less than 3/4 of an inch for most locations, closer to a tenth of an inch in northern SLO County and the interior valleys.

Have a great day Central Coast!