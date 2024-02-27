Sunshine is the story this week, Friday rain returns

Good morning Central Coast!

To kick off our Tuesday great weather is on the way! The cold front that pressed clouds and some very light rain into the region yesterday. That little blip in the forecast has cleared out quickly and we have sunshine on the way!

Temps will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. That is a degree or two above normal for this time of year.

The next few days will build temps higher and bring even more sunshine! Enjoy the beautiful weather through Thursday, at that point there will be a change.

A cold storm is brewing up in the Aleutian Islands in Alaska, that will make its way to us Friday morning.

Light rain, wind gusts and added waves will be in place Friday, and Saturday.

In terms of rainfall accumulations this one won't be huge. Over the about two days with rain highest totals will be near one inch with most locations closer to the 0.5" to 0.75"

Here is all of that distilled into a 7 day forecast.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!