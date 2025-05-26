Sunshine, mild temps in store to commemorate Memorial Day

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off Memorial Day, there will be great weather to get out and commemorate the day!

Some dense fog and cloud cover is in place, no worries though, it will clear out quickly and sunshine will still be the story for any afternoon barbecues.

There are a couple of advisories causing low level concern this week.

First, a high wind advisory is in place along our South Coast until 6 a.m. Tuesday. This will bring wind gusts up to 45 mph for the Gaviota coastline, mainly in the evening and into the early morning (classic sundowner winds). I wouldn't be surprised if it was extended for a few more days.

Next, there is a beach hazards statement in place from this evening to late Tuesday night for the south coast. Some minor nuisance flooding is possible at some south facing beaches during high tide in the evening to late night hours. High tide for Santa Barbara tonight is 9:23 p.m. with a height of 6.93 ft. Tuesday high tide is at 10:07 p.m. with a height of 6.89 ft.

Temps will start to climb later this week as a high pressure pushes in from the West.

Through the week high temps are set to climb as the high pressure settles into the region. This will allow sunshine, offshore winds, and compressional heating for the region. That is all the ingredients we need to see temps soar. Check this out, triple-digit highs by Friday.

Have a great day, Central Coast!