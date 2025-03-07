Sunshine moves in for the weekend, enjoy it, though rain will return next week

Good morning Central Coast!

To kick off the day, sunshine is the story with great conditions settling in as we head into the weekend. That being said you are still going to want to grab an extra layer, cold temps have prompted a frost advisory to kick off the day.

Temps today will still be a little cooler than normal but will be warming up. Upper 50s expected at the beach with low 60s elsewhere.

The high pressure will stay put through the weekend and we can enjoy sunshine and beautiful conditions through the weekend with warm temps to boot.

After the warm weekend, we will see temps fall dramatically and the door will open again for storms to reach the Central Coast.

The first one will arrive in the form of moderate to light rain Monday night as the first cold front presses through. That will not be too significant but will prime our atmosphere for a much larger system that will arrive Wednesday and last through Thursday. That storm will bring well over an inch of rain to the region.

Here is a look at what all that looks like on the 7-day-forecast.

Even into the 8-14 day outlook it looks like the door to more systems will stay open and we can expect a continuation of the wet and cool pattern that will be established next week.

Have a wonderful day and fantastic weekend Central Coast!