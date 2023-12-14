Sunshine sticks around for the weekend but significant rain is on the way

Good morning Central Coast!

There is a lot going on, lets dive in!

The long-expected shift in the weather pattern from dry to wet is coming this Sunday. A series of storm systems is likely through next week and into the following week. Most computer models are in alignment on this turn to an active pattern. The initial outlook is for a system to arrive on the Central Coast Sunday.

Rain Sunday Monday and Tuesday appears likely with more rain later in the week as well. This far out it is best to look at the series of systems as more of a broad brush as opposed to specifics.

Much more specific information will be available when we switch from mid-range models to more near-term models. But this is what the mid-range models are telling us today.

The first system Sunday into Monday has the opportunity to drop anywhere between 1/2 inch to several inches of rain. After that the pattern looks very active and it's hard to cut up the rain potential by system. So if we just look at rainfall from a series of systems all the way into the 29th you have the chance of seeing anywhere between 2 to 6 inches of rain and possibly more.

You might be wondering why there are no advisories for this turn to wet weather. And the reason is timing: it is likely we will see some advisories as the systems draw closer both in time and space.

We still have some time before this turn in the forecast. For people concerned about water management there is time to prepare. Generally, the forecast looks really nice moving into the weekend with more daytime highs in the upper 60s and low 70s likely.

Saturday looks particularly warm with some mid-70s potential around the area before our first storm arrives.

Have a wonderful day!