Sunshine to fill the skies Memorial day, warmer as the week continues

Good morning! As we kick off Memorial Day conditions are looking great!

The morning is kicking off with some more cloud cover, very much similar to previous days. Like those previous days clear skies are on the way for a great day!

My mid morning cloud cover will have pushed towards the beaches clearing out interiors first. All communities will see sunshine by this afternoon.

Highs will climb into the 80s for the interior valleys. 70s in coastal valleys and at the upper 50s and low 60s by the beaches.

Winds will be a little bit pesky today with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Thankfully they will stay below advisory level but it is still something to keep an eye on.

Not a lot is going to change as we push into the extended forecast. Highs will increase a bit each day bringing us towards the 90s for the interiors later this week. Into the weekend temps will level off but even into the extended forecast conditions look to remain on the warm side.

Have a great day Central Coast!