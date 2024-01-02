Sunshine to start but a storm is on the way, prompting a winter weather advisory

Good Morning Central Coast!

Today kicks off the work week for many but it will also kick off another round of rain. Thankfully conditions are a lot calmer than they have been recently but still this will be an impactful one. Let's dive in!

To kick off the morning humidity is high for all and will make for a foggy commute for many. Take it slow on the roads if you are up and out early.

A ridge of high pressure is still in place for today, that will keep sunshine in place and temps close to normal for this time of year.

Temps in the low 60s are expected through most of our communities.

Tonight things are going to change though as a cold front presses through the west coast. This is already bringing significant rain to our north but by this evening it will reach the Central Coast!

The first showers are expected this evening, and will bring scattered showers through the evening into Wednesday. Crucially or upper air is cold, enough that for the highest elevations in Santa Barbara County's interiors will see some accumulating wintry mix. This has prompted a winter weather advisory for the SB county interiors through 10 a.m, Thursday.

Showers will continue to push through becoming more isolated through Wednesday.

Later this week we will clear out once again for a few days with sunshine and cooler than normal temps.

This weekend there is the chance for more showers Friday night into Saturday.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!