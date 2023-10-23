Sweater weather settles into the region for the week

Good morning, Central Coast! As we kick off the workweek there is some dense fog across portions of the Central Coast, mainly in Lompoc and Santa Maria. Be cautious on the roads!

Our transition into the new work week is going to look quite similar to the conditions we saw over the course of the weekend. This is all due to a low-pressure system that will move southward over California through tonight, bringing cooler than normal temps, winds, and the possibility of showers. We are also expecting to see some warming and dry conditions for Tuesday through Friday, with continued offshore winds. Let’s dive in!

Our latest models indicate that the upper low is currently churning over northern California and it will continue sliding south through the region this morning, mainly sticking into the Central Valley with some very slight fringe impacts in the Cuyama Valley but for the most part we will stay dry.

As we take a look at the 7-Day KSBY Microclimate Forecast, the low-pressure system is expected to depart during the early half of the week and this will cause the Central Coast to see gradual warming and weaker winds throughout the latter half of the week. That being said, all said and done the warm up will only get us a couple of degrees.

But we are expecting to see a shift in the weather pattern as slightly cooler conditions will make their way to the interior areas by Sunday.

Have a wonderful Monday and week ahead, Central Coast!


