Tail end of atmospheric river to bring more rain Monday into Tuesday

Good morning Central Coast!

Sunday was a dramatic weather day across the state and while the worst of this is behind us there is still significant rain on the way.

Today will bring more rain across the region as we see another boundary associated with this atmospheric river. The good news the worst of it has already moved south, just don't let down your guard yet.

Temps today will stay in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Scattered showers will begin again by mid morning and will become more widespread as the day goes on.

This evening heavy rain is once again expected along the Santa Barbara County South Coast. Already saturated ground may see up to two more inches of rain from the remnants of this system.

Tuesday afternoon the nature of this system will shift once again and bring northerly winds onshore. This will bring scattered showers Tuesday evening through mid day Wednesday.

As far as ran totals go we are almost done for the north coast, for the south coast though, nearly two more inches of rain is expected.

Once we get through to Wednesday evening skies will clear out and will continue that clearing trend into the weekend and even keeping sunny skies in place into the extended forecast.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!