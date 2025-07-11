Temperatures begin to fall today, which will lead to a very comfortable weekend

Good morning, Central Coast!

To kick off the morning, cloud cover and some fog are in place. Low visibility spots are patchy at best but still something to be aware of on your way out the door.

The clouds will clear quickly, first for interiors and slowly toward beaches. Even some western beaches will get sunshine today!

The high pressure ridge that has brought heat the last few days has moved east and without that temps will fall a few degrees. We can still expect 90s for interiors but that is 5 degrees coooler than yesterday. Coastal valleys and beaches will also see cooler temps.

The cooler weather, paired with afternoon sunshine, will continue into the weekend. Low 90s will be in place for the weekend, and temperatures will fall into the 80s for the first few days of the mid-state fair.

Have a wonderful Friday and weekend ahead!