Temps 10° below normal expected this week and for the Mid-State Fair

Good morning, Central Coast!

This morning, onshore winds have brought lots of cool, dense air to the region. This morning, that means that clouds are commonplace and some light marine layer drizzle. That will not impact the morning commute much, but it will keep temps low.

Most comunities will keep the slightly cooler than normal temps in place today. Coastal valleys will be in the low 70s beaches will struggle to reach 60. Interior valleys will be 10° below normal for this time of the year. Here are a look at the daytime highs.

That means we will have another very comfortable day at the Mid-State Fair! Here is a look at the hour-by-hour forecast for today!

Tuesday will bring a further cooling trend to the region. Highs will cool even more and even out near 80s for the interiors and in the 60s for most other communities through the week. Next week a modest warmup is possible.

Have a wonderful day and week ahead, Central Coast!