Temps climb towards 100° once again, dense fog by the coasts

Good morning Central Coast!

To kick off the morning there is dense fog and cloud cover across many of our beaches and coastal valleys. Take it slow on the roads where limited visibility is expected.

The good news though is that skies will clear quickly for all communities except our western beaches.

Once skies clear temps will increase quickly especially for the interior valleys where highs are expected to reach triple digits today.

The hot temps that have established themselves over the past few days are going to stick around through the extended forecast. Highs over 100° will stick around all the way through the 7 day forecast.

Thankfully by the beaches marine influence each morning will bring cooler temps, although above normal for this time of year through the forecast.

Looking into the 8-14 day outlook high temps are going to continue well into mid August.

Have a wonderful day!